Former Harrison County deputy sheriff sentenced to jail time and probation on tampering charge

A former Harrison County deputy sheriff has been sentenced in Harrison County after he entered a plea of guilty to misdemeanor tampering with a public record.

Forty-four-year-old Kevin Lawson of Gilman City was sentenced to six months in jail. The court suspended the execution of the sentence, and he was placed on probation for two years, supervised by Northland Dependency Services. Two counts of felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution were dismissed.

A probable cause statement accused Lawson of destroying the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s original evidence log with the purpose to impair or obstruct investigations related to public corruption, felony tampering, and/or felony distribution of a controlled substance. He was also accused of failing to document a lawfully seized controlled substance on the evidence log.

