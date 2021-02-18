Former Grundy County Commissioner takes his own life

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former Second District Grundy County Commissioner has died.

Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater says Joe Brinser took his own life on Wednesday, February 17th at his residence on Route Y. Brinser was 56 years old.

No other information was released by the Coroner.

Brinser served as Second District County Commissioner from 2008 to 2020 and helped run the family business, Industrial Maintenance Supply. He was also an auctioneer and a volunteer firefighter with the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are options available to help those in trouble cope. You can call the Lifeline at any time to speak to someone and get support. For confidential support available 24/7 for everyone in the United States, call 1-800-273-8255

Related