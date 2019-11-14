The former police chief of Greenwood, Missouri, was indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the civil rights of a person he assaulted while handcuffed and restrained.

Greg Hallgrimson, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in a one-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City.

Hallgrimson was the police chief of the Greenwood Police Department on Dec. 17, 2018, the date of the alleged offense.

The indictment alleges that Hallgrimson deprived a person identified in court documents as “J.Z.” of his Constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the unreasonable use of force by a person acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer. J.Z. was handcuffed, restrained and sitting in a chair, the indictment says when Hallgrimson threw him to the ground. Hallgrimson allegedly struck J.Z. in the face with his fist, while J.Z. was not posing a threat to Hallgrimson or others.

“Law enforcement officers serve the public every day with courage and integrity,” Garrison said. “But nobody is above the law. Any officer who abuses their authority will be held accountable for violating the Constitution they are sworn to uphold.”

This case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ketchmark. It was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

