Former federal contract employee charged with child pornography

A former Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in federal court after child pornography was found on the cell phone he carried into a secure area at the U.S. Department of Energy national security campus in Kansas City, Mo.

Shaun Walker, 39, currently a resident of Springfield, Mo., was charged in a criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on March 14, 2022, with one count of distributing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. The complaint has been unsealed following Walker’s arrest on Monday, March 21. Walker remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday, March 24.

Walker was employed by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology, which is contracted by the Nuclear National Security Administration.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Walker entered an inner secure area of the U.S. Department of Energy National Security Campus in Kansas City, Mo., with his personal cell phone on Nov. 29, 2021. Walker contacted Kansas City National Security Campus Security to self-report the violation.

Walker gave his cell phone to security personnel, who reviewed the cell phone to determine if any classified material was present on the phone. During the review, the affidavit says, a security officer observed numerous images and videos depicting child pornography. Walker’s phone was seized to conduct a forensic examination.

Investigators found an encrypted folder on Walker’s cell phone that contained 21 images and a video of a 5-year-old girl who is known to Walker. Investigators found dozens of additional images and videos of child pornography on Walker’s cell phone. Investigators also found thousands of WhatsApp chats between Walker and females he contacted through a live streaming pornography website. Walker requested photos and videos of nude underage females conducting sexual acts, the affidavit says. As a result of his WhatsApp chats, Walker allegedly received and distributed images and videos of child pornography.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General.

