Former employee steals vehicle, crashes into Macon restaurant

Local News October 2, 2018October 2, 2018 KTTN News
Man Crashes Through Hardees in Macon, Missouri

Chillicothe Police say information has been forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney after getting a complaint that a former employee allegedly stole a company vehicle and had been involved Monday morning in a crash into a building at Macon.

The suspect was arrested by Macon police and was issued a citation for allegedly causing a property damage accident.

The individual, identified by media sources as a 37-year-old Chillicothe man, was transported to Chillicothe police headquarters where he was processed and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending further investigation and possible filing of theft charges.

Various reports indicate a car Monday morning crashed through a wall of the Hardee’s Restaurant in Macon. Photos on the Macon Fire Department Facebook page indicate that a plate glass window was broken, tables were hit, and structural damage occurred to the building.

While the restaurant was open at the time, there were no apparent injuries.

(Photo Credit: Macon Fire Department, Macon, Missouri)

