Former employee steals vehicle, crashes into Macon restaurant

Chillicothe Police say information has been forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney after getting a complaint that a former employee allegedly stole a company vehicle and had been involved Monday morning in a crash into a building at Macon.

The suspect was arrested by Macon police and was issued a citation for allegedly causing a property damage accident.

The individual, identified by media sources as a 37-year-old Chillicothe man, was transported to Chillicothe police headquarters where he was processed and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending further investigation and possible filing of theft charges.

Various reports indicate a car Monday morning crashed through a wall of the Hardee’s Restaurant in Macon. Photos on the Macon Fire Department Facebook page indicate that a plate glass window was broken, tables were hit, and structural damage occurred to the building.

While the restaurant was open at the time, there were no apparent injuries.

(Photo Credit: Macon Fire Department, Macon, Missouri)