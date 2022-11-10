Former elementary school teacher from Missouri sentenced to 52 months in prison for possession of child pornography

State News November 10, 2022November 10, 2022 KTTN News
Prison Sentence
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a former elementary school teacher from Wildwood to 52 months in prison for possessing child pornography and a lifetime of supervised release.

Connor Brueggemann, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography. He admitted that a May 4, 2020 tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of child pornography triggered an investigation that resulted in a July 14, 2020 search of his house. During the search, Brueggemann, who was then a music teacher at a local elementary school, said “he had done “terrible things” and wanted to get help with his addiction to child pornography,” his plea agreement says.

Investigators found over 360 media items containing child sexual abuse material on Brueggemann’s electronic devices, the plea agreement says.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins prosecuted the case.

Post Views: 72
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.