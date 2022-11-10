Former elementary school teacher from Missouri sentenced to 52 months in prison for possession of child pornography

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a former elementary school teacher from Wildwood to 52 months in prison for possessing child pornography and a lifetime of supervised release.

Connor Brueggemann, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography. He admitted that a May 4, 2020 tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of child pornography triggered an investigation that resulted in a July 14, 2020 search of his house. During the search, Brueggemann, who was then a music teacher at a local elementary school, said “he had done “terrible things” and wanted to get help with his addiction to child pornography,” his plea agreement says.

Investigators found over 360 media items containing child sexual abuse material on Brueggemann’s electronic devices, the plea agreement says.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins prosecuted the case.