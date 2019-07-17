Former detention officer at Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pleads guilty to sexual conduct with prisoner

A former detention officer at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail of Pattonsburg pleaded guilty in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on Tuesday to felony sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender by probation/parole officer or employee of a jail, prison, or correctional facility.

Online court information shows a sentence assessment report was ordered for Michael Allen Byrd the Second (II) of Bethany, and the case was continued.

Byrd pleaded guilty in Daviess County Circuit Court in April to sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender. He was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on that charge.

A warrant application from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated Byrd allegedly forced several female inmates at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to engage in oral sex with him.