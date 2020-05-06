Former Country Home Inn to reopen as a Cobblestone Inn and Suites

The former Country Home Inn in Trenton will reopen as a Cobblestone Inn and Suites.

Micah Landes of Landes, Urich, and Weldon LLC says the investment group selected Cobblestone after looking at several franchises. She notes the decision was based on the company’s quality and reputation.

Landes, Urich, and Weldon will operate the Cobblestone Inn when it opens. A date has not yet been determined for the hotel to resume operations.

Landes says the building is being completely remodeled inside and out, and the work is still in the early stages. The investment group wants to make it a place in which the community can be proud of.

The Country Home Inn closed in late November. The Carroll County Trust Company was the only bidder at a trustee’s sale at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton in February. Landes, Duane Urich, and Scott Weldon formed the local investment group, which finalized the purchase of the property with the trust company in March.

