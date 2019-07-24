Former coach and Gallatin resident appears in court on sex and assault charges

A former teacher and coach at Winston School charged with four felony counts of fourth-degree child molestation, sexual contact with a student, and third-degree assault appeared in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The court denied a request for the bond to be changed for 50-year-old Alfred Brian Sprouse of Gallatin and set a bond hearing for July 30, 2019, at 1 pm. Bond was previously denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Sprouse of kissing a female basketball player on the mouth, neck, and breast and touching her intimately multiple times in November and December 2017. He is also accused of grabbing her by the arms, causing bruises, during a practice when he was angry with her.

Sprouse was investigated in March 2018 for inappropriate behavior with other minor students at Winston School, his employment at the school ended, and he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and assault in August 2018.

Sprouse is to appear for a plea/trial setting in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court August 20th on misdemeanor charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree assault.