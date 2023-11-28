Former Chillicothe police officer sentenced to probation and shock detention in theft case

Local News November 28, 2023
Jeremy Don Stephens booking photo
On Monday, Livingston County Circuit Court in Chillicothe sentenced a former law enforcement officer for stealing cash from the Chillicothe Police Department’s evidence room. Jeremy Don Stephens, a 40-year-old Brookfield resident, appeared in Division One of the court. In August, Stephens pleaded guilty to the theft charge.

Judge Ryan Horsman of the Circuit Court suspended the imposition of a sentence, instead placing Stephens under supervised probation for five years. The probation includes a shock detention period of 30 days starting December 4th, with Stephens credited for already serving seven days. Additionally, Stephens is mandated to pay restitution totaling $3,153, cover the board bill as a condition of his probation, and pay court costs.

The theft incident dates back to July 2020, when Stephens, serving as an evidence officer for the Chillicothe Police Department, was accused of stealing $2,100. The accusation was detailed in a Highway Patrol probable cause statement.

