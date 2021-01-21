Former Chillicothe man arrested in Kansas on child porn charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of a fugitive and former Chillicothe resident in Johnson County, Kansas on Wednesday evening, January 20th

Thirty-two-year-old Zachary Ryan Kerns has been a fugitive on the charge since June. He was arrested on a Livingston County warrant alleging four counts of felony possession of child pornography. Bond has been denied.

Kerns has another Livingston County arrest warrant for an alleged probation violation on misdemeanor non-support. Bond on that case is $5,000.

Cox says Kerns also has a parole warrant and will be extradited by Department of Corrections officials. The sheriff’s office will seek a writ for his appearance on Livingston County’s charges from DOC.

Cox adds that multiple agencies worked on the fugitive investigation. He is happy Kerns was finally caught and will be brought before the court.

