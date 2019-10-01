Reports indicate the former Chief Executive Officer at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, David Byrns has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Charges were filed with the US District Court for Western Missouri, however, it is expected further proceedings will be held in a federal court in Florida.

Byrns’ fraud came to light after a 2017audit of Putnam County Memorial Hospital found $90 million in illegal billings were passed through the 15-bed hospital in northern Missouri. It marks the largest fraud exposed in the history of the State Auditor’s Office.

A statement from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said “This all began with our audit of a small county-owned hospital. Our work helped expose a nationwide conspiracy that led to these federal criminal charges,” Auditor Galloway said. “Health care fraud impacts costs for all Missourians and underscores the importance of holding those responsible accountable. Over the past two years, my office has worked with law enforcement throughout the nation to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are punished.”

