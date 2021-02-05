Former candidate for Sullivan County First District Commissioner pleads “Not Guilty” to election offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former candidate for Sullivan County First District Commissioner charged with misdemeanor committing class four election offenses entered a plea of not guilty on February 4th. Online court information shows Colin Norman Sorhus of Green Castle was formally arraigned, and the case was continued to April 22nd.

Sullivan County Second District Commissioner Michael Todd Williams of Browning also has been charged with misdemeanor committing class four election offenses. He is next scheduled for court on April 22nd.

Court information accuses the men of promising to volunteer to have their first six months salary reduced by half and for those funds to be used for rock on Sullivan County’s secondary roads as an inducement to voters in a political advertisement published in the Milan Standard in July.

Williams won the August Primary over Randy Huffman, and Sorhus lost in the primary to Rye Page.

Related