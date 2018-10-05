Former Cameron teacher accused of sex crimes denied bond reduction

A man identified as a former teacher at Cameron High School charged with seven felonies allegedly involving children has been denied a motion for bond reduction in Clinton County Associate Circuit Court.

Online court information shows 39-year-old William Derek Williams has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

A news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office stated his bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

Williams’s case was continued to November 30th at 9 am.