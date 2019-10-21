Former Missouri deputy pleads guilty to child pornography

A former Camden County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving child pornography.

Leonard Jerome Wilson, 40, formerly of Camdenton, Missouri, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Wilson must surrender his peace officer license and enter guilty pleas in two related state cases.

Wilson was employed as a Camden County sheriff’s deputy at the time of the offenses. During an internal investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct and behavior, while he was both on and off duty, deputies obtained a tablet and two cell phones used by Wilson. One cell phone contained a MicroSD card with 18 images of child pornography and 49 images of child erotica. All of the images were of infant, toddler, and prepubescent children.

Under federal statutes, Wilson is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Camden County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

