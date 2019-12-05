Former Bethany Mayor charged with forgery and stealing has case certified to Division One

A former Bethany Mayor facing charges of stealing and forgery waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Harrison County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Robert Todd Williams’s case was certified to Division One, and arraignment is scheduled for December 19th. He was charged with four felony counts of stealing–$750 or more and 11 felony counts of forgery.

Probable cause statements accuse Williams of billing multiple entities for tools and/or vehicle parts that were not delivered or installed while he was employed at KC Peterbilt at Bethany.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares