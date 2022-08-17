Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash.

Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money.

Duvall pretended to be filling the ATM with cash on July 19, 2021, but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it out to her car, she admitted in a guilty plea. After work, Duvall met with teller Chloe Anderson and security guard Mariah Barnes and split up the money. Anderson and Barnes each got $30,000.

Duvall quit at 12:57 a.m. the next day. She then left town with her three children, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Dowd III said in court, and it took agents several months to find her.

Duvall pleaded guilty in May to a charge of aiding and abetting in the embezzlement of bank funds by an employee.

Barnes, 30, of Cahokia Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty in June to the same charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Anderson, 23, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty later Tuesday, after Duvall’s sentencing, to the same charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.

The FBI and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Dowd III is prosecuting the case.