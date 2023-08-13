Ford Ranger veers off Highway 36 near Cameron, teenage driver airlifted to Truman Medical Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 36, three miles east of Cameron, left an 18-year-old man with moderate injuries early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. when a 1997 Ford Ranger, driven by Jules W. Gates of Cameron, was traveling westbound on Highway 36. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road, colliding with a mailbox before plummeting into a ravine. The Ford Ranger came to a halt on its passenger side off the right side of the roadway.

Gates, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. He was initially transported by Cameron EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Medical Center for further treatment.

The Ford Ranger suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Legacy Towing.

The accident report was provided by Trooper T.N. Garton (408) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistance at the scene was provided by CPL V.R.E. McBride (339) and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

Related