Ford Focus strikes deer on Highway 36 east of Macon

A 2016 Ford Focus was involved in a single-vehicle accident on June 11, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m. The incident occurred on Highway 36, five miles east of Macon, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Geneva L. Perez-Nuez, a 44-year-old woman from Fort Riley, Kansas, was driving westbound when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The collision caused the Ford Focus to sustain total damage, and it was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

Perez-Nuez, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon for treatment.

