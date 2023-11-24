Ford F150 and Freightliner totalled in Interstate 70 crash

State News November 24, 2023November 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

An accident occurred on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 153.8 on November 22, 2023, at 8:50 a.m., involving a 2002 Ford F150 and a 2020 Freightliner, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened as Dianne E. Lain, a 20-year-old woman from Mexico, Missouri, driving the Ford F150, attempted to use the emergency turn around and collided with the Freightliner, driven by 57-year-old William C. Heller from St. Louis, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Kendall’s Towing.

Lain suffered moderate injuries and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported to University Hospital by ambulance for medical attention. Heller, who was also wearing his seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with emergency services, responded to the incident, causing temporary traffic disruptions on Interstate 70.

Post Views: 80
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.