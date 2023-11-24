Ford F150 and Freightliner totalled in Interstate 70 crash

An accident occurred on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 153.8 on November 22, 2023, at 8:50 a.m., involving a 2002 Ford F150 and a 2020 Freightliner, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened as Dianne E. Lain, a 20-year-old woman from Mexico, Missouri, driving the Ford F150, attempted to use the emergency turn around and collided with the Freightliner, driven by 57-year-old William C. Heller from St. Louis, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Kendall’s Towing.

Lain suffered moderate injuries and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported to University Hospital by ambulance for medical attention. Heller, who was also wearing his seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with emergency services, responded to the incident, causing temporary traffic disruptions on Interstate 70.