Ford F-250 overturns after veering off Interstate 29 in Holt County

A crash occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles south of Mound City, Missouri, at 4:35 a.m. on September 30, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford F-250, driven by Jesus M. Martinez Hernandez, 29, of Shawnee, Kansas, was involved in the accident.

The Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it veered off the west side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the west side of the roadway, facing south.

Martinez Hernandez was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Atchison/Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Double D Towing. The Holt County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash site.

