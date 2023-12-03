Ford Edge and Ford F-350 collide on Highway 36

A traffic accident on Highway 36, approximately 4.5 miles east of St. Joseph, resulted in minor injuries to an elderly woman. The incident occurred on December 1, 2023, at 1:58 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Larry E. Whiley, 85, of Griswold, Iowa, collided with the rear of a 2011 Ford F-350, driven by John G. Burton, 57, of Clarksdale, Missouri.

The accident happened as both vehicles were traveling westbound. The Ford F-350 was slowing down to make a right turn onto Route Z when the Ford Edge failed to notice and struck its rear fender. The impact caused the Ford Edge to come to rest on the centerline facing northwest, while the Ford F-350 stopped at the intersection facing northwest as well.

Shirley A. Whiley, 85, a passenger in the Ford Edge, suffered minor injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. Shirley was transported by Buchanan County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. Both drivers, also wearing seat belts, did not sustain injuries. The Ford Edge was towed from the scene, while the Ford F-350 was driven away.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Corporal J.D. Farmer, Corporal J.D. Maudlin, Commercial Vehicle Officer B.M. Grier, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.