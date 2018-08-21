Forage Systems Research Center to feature drought-related presentations

The drought-like conditions in northcentral Missouri have raised numerous questions among farmers and producers, especially in terms of winter feeding options for their own herds.

The Forage Systems Research Center will feature several drought-related presentations during its annual field day on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Center in Linneus. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and tours begin at 9 a.m. The event, as well as lunch, is free and open to the public.

To RSVP for the field day, contact Racheal Foster-Neal at 660-895-5121 or [email protected].

“We are expecting a good turnout and look forward to highlighting some of the research ongoings at FSRC,” Superintendent David Davis said.

Drought will be the main focus of the field day. Topics include stretching winter stockpile resources, managing timber resources during drought, the economic impact of drought on livestock operations and how Missourians can participate in the drought assessment process.

“Our program this year is oriented toward answering many of the questions we have been receiving from area forage and beef farmers,” Davis said. “The last time we experienced drought conditions, we demonstrated how to ammoniate poor quality forage to make it better feed. This year, there is no poor quality hay because it was fed last winter, so we will be presenting some other options to fill the hay and pasture gap.”

There will be a handful of other timely agricultural-related presentations during the field day as well. Sunn hemp and tall fescue, USDA programs, and the evaluation of forage nutritive values of common pasture weeds will all be touched on.

“We are fortunate to have quality speakers presenting on a variety of timely topics,” Davis said. “There is something here for everyone experiencing drought conditions.”

There will also be an opportunity to give back to the Forage Systems Research Center this year – with a giving match of up to $500 per donor. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, CAFNR will match donations directed to any of the CAFNR Research Centers. That means a $250 donation, for example, would result in a $500 benefit to the selected center.

“Our Research Centers play a vital role in the CAFNR mission by conducting timely and important research – and taking that research to our farmers and producers,” said Christopher Daubert, CAFNR vice-chancellor, and dean. “Each Research Center is vitally important in the communities where they are located.

“Your donations provide critical operating funds that enable each of our Research Centers to purchase equipment, improve facilities and invest in new technologies. Your gifts ensure that our Research Centers continue the cutting-edge agriculture research and education necessary for the No. 1 economic driver in our state to continue to thrive.”

Donations can be made online to Forage Systems by visiting the Forage Systems Research Center Gifts Fund and entering a gift amount. Donations can also be made in person during each field day event.

The Forage Systems Research Center is located at 21262 Genoa Road in Linneus. For more information about the field day, email Davis at [email protected]. For more information about the Forage Systems Research Center, visit fsrc.missouri.edu.

