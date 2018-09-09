For the 2nd day in a row, two arrested in Livingston County while on the way to court

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports two individuals were arrested and suspected methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and marijuana paraphernalia were seized, after responding to a Friday call of a suspicious activity.

The suspicious activity took place near the community of Dawn, however, the vehicle soon left that area and was located by deputies at fuel pumps on Route DD near Ludlow. The vehicle involved was reported stolen in Shawnee, Kansas last July and was sporting improper license plates. There were driver license problems for the suspected driver, and a female gave law enforcement a false name, date of birth, and social security number, then signed a false name to her fingerprint cards.

Athena Dawe and Adam Don Jones, both 40-years of age from Kansas City, were arrested and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Jail. Both were accused of alleged tampering with a motor vehicle along with possession of methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia. Jones also was accused of driving while revoked and Dawe was accused of forgery.

Online court records show Dawe was charged with forgery and possession of a controlled substance with Jones charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds on those charges were set at $20,000 cash for Dawe and $15,000 cash for Jones.

Sheriff Cox remarked that a vicious pit bull owned by Jones was in the vehicle which had a driver’s door that would not latch. The dog attempted to attack one of the officers but later was removed to a safe location with assistance from a citizen. Cox also noted that the vehicle appeared to have been wrecked recently, with authorities attempting to determine when and where that may have occurred.

Livingston County authorities were working with law enforcement from Shawnee, Kansas regarding the case. Cox described the investigation as taking quite some time with further investigation continuing during the upcoming week.

Jones was quoted as saying he was in Livingston County because he was to appear in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, September 7th. Cox noted it was the second day in a row two individuals were arrested in Livingston County for alleged felony violations while attempting to get to court in Linn County.