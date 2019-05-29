Food safety workshops to be held in area communities

The University of Missouri Extension and Kansas State University will hold a food safety workshop in several locations in Missouri and Kansas next month.

Tim Baker with the University of Missouri Extension says the class will help farms successfully complete a United States Department of Agriculture Good Agricultural Practices audit, assist in creating a food safety plan, and go over recordkeeping requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule.

The workshop will be conducted via web conferencing software at the Grundy County Extension Center of Trenton June 13th from 9 o’clock to 12:30 and Baker says there are differences in the two programs that address food safety for produce growers.

Produce growers interested in the food safety workshop in Trenton June 13th should register by June 5th online at THIS LINK.

More information can be obtained by calling the Grundy County Extension Center at 660-357-6580 or Londa Nwadike at 913-307-7391. Interested parties may also call Tim Baker for directions to the Trenton workshop at 660-663-3232.

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will hold a food handling class for workers of restaurants and convenience stores.

Health department Administrator Deborah Taylor says the class at the Milan Community Center the afternoon of June 12th at 2 o’clock will allow those workers to obtain a food handling card in accordance with a Sullivan County food ordinance. The card will be good for two years and costs $10.00.

The food handling class is expected to last about two hours and participants can walk in at the Sullivan County Health Department to register. Questions can be directed to Administrator Deborah Taylor’s cell phone at 660-265-6374.