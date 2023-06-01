Food handler training to be held in Milan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handlers training at the Milan Community Center on June 12th at 3 pm.

Restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance and obtain their food handling permits. The class will cost $10 per person.

The training can also be completed on the State Food Safety website.

Registration is due by June 9th for the food handlers training on June 12th. Call the Sullivan County Health Department to register at 660-265-4141.

Related