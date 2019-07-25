Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest winners announced

A captivating photo featuring the picturesque landscape of rural Missouri is the Best in Show for the 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Wanda Moore of Cabool, Mo., was chosen from more than 1,200 photos submitted by amateur photographers from across Missouri.

“The beauty and diversity of Missouri agriculture has been perfectly captured by this year’s talented photographers,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These images capture the hard work and dedication across many generations of farmers and ranchers throughout the state.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed into five categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, Farm Selfie, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 25 winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Heather Feeler, Missouri Department of Conservation; Madeline Berwanger, Missouri Department of Agriculture; and Stephanie Whitaker, Missouri Governor Michael L Parson’s Office.

