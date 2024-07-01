Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest announces winners

Share To Your Social Network

A serene photo featuring a glimpse into Missouri’s urban agriculture landscape is the Best in Show for the 2024 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Alana Henry of Kansas City, Mo., was chosen from photos submitted by photographers from across Missouri.

“Once again, the photo contest entries this year were top-notch,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “They perfectly depict life on the farm from top to bottom. We love to see all the submissions each year that showcase the diversity of Missouri agriculture and this year was no exception.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were entered in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farmer, Around the Barnyard, and Everyday Life. Photographers ages 12 and under entered their shots in the Kids’ Corner category. In total, 21 winning photos were selected by a panel of three judges from the agriculture industry.

A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice, voted on by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.

All of the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.

The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 8-18, 2024. The 2024 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Serenity” by Alana Henry of Kansas City, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Eye on the Prize” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Last Bale” by Gage Silman of Libourn, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Harvest Time!” by Clay Eldridge of Joplin, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sunset at the Gate” by Clay Eldridge of Joplin, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “The Golden Hour on the Farm” by Kayla Gee of Odessa, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARMER:

1st Place: “Grandpa and Stanley” by Karrie Exline of Unionville, Mo.

Runner-Up: “A Farmer and Her Goat” by Angela Covington of Joplin, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Line up at the Chow Line” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Dale Yeah” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

EVERYDAY LIFE:

1st Place: “Next Gen.” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Testing Moisture” by Carol Gamm-Smith of Holts Summit, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Checking the Herd” by Lauren Wilson of Macon, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Flying the Farm Sky” by Laura Breckenridge of Neelyville, Mo.

AROUND THE BARNYARD:

1st Place: “The Honey Pot Calf” by Katy Tully of Carrollton, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Kenny” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Winter” by Karrie Exline of Unionville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Bath Time” by Lauren Wilson of Macon, Mo.

KIDS’ CORNER:

1st Place: “Smiling Lamb” by Katelyn Mabrey of Columbia, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Flock in a Sunset” by Erma Evans of Stewartsville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Hank the Tank” by Emily Smith of St. Charles, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Storm Rolling In” by Molly Hughes of Warrensburg, Mo.

For more information on the 2024 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

