A fly-in breakfast will be held on July 1st from 7 to 11 am at Trenton Municipal Airport to benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Hy-Vee is donating food, and Tim Michael will cook. Planes and helicopters are to be at the event. Pilots eat for free and the public is welcome. Those attending may eat and pay what they want, with proceeds benefitting the animal shelter.

Questions about the Trenton fly-in breakfast on July 1st should be directed to Wes Barone at 660-359-2013 or [email protected].

