Flushing of water system in Trenton continues

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will continue flushing the water distribution system starting today (Tuesday) and continue through next week.

Crews will begin flushing the area east of the railroad tracks and move east to Highway 65. By the end of the week, crews are to be east of Highway 65 to the lake area and the east end of the Trenton city limits.

There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday from 7 to 2:30. It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure it is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

TMU Comptroller Rosetta Marsh reports flushing the water distribution system is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process.

Questions should be directed to the Trenton Water Treatment Plant at 359-3211.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares