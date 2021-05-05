Flushing of water system in Trenton continues east of Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The staff of Trenton Municipal Utilities continues to flush the water system as part of a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process.

The area east of Highway 65 to the city limits will be flushed May 5 through 7. There may be discolored water during the hours of flushing from 7 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

Contact the Trenton Water Treatment Plant for more information at 660-359-3211.

Related