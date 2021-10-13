Flushing of Trenton water distribution system to take place east of Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the distribution system in the area east of Highway 65 and to the City limits on the east side of town beginning Thursday, October 14th and running through the remaining month of October and possibly into the first week in November.

Flushing the water system is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

For any questions contact the Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.

