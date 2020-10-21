Flu shot clinics to be offered in Livingston and Mercer counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center has opened its kids’ curbside flu shot clinic Thursday, October 22nd to adults.

Flu shots will be administered at the health center in Chillicothe from 1 to 4 o’clock by appointment. An additional clinic is scheduled for November 2nd from 9 to 4 o’clock.

Contact the health center to schedule an appointment at 646-5506.

The Mercer County Health Department will host flu shot clinics in school parking lots.

Flu shots will be available for all ages at the North Mercer School on October 22nd from 4 until 6 o’clock and at the Princeton School on October 29th from 4 to 6 o’clock. Participants are asked to bring their insurance cards.

The Mercer County Health Department office in Princeton will close early at 3:30 October 22nd and 29th.

Contact the health department for more information at 748-3630.a

