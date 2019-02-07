Florida woman injured in crash on icy I-35

The Highway Patrol reports a woman from Arcadia, Florida was injured when the pickup truck she drove lost control on ice and overturned five miles south of Cameron Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 57-year-old Pamela Cochran to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup traveled south on Interstate 35 when she lost control, ran off the west side of the road, struck a mile marker post, and overturned several times coming to rest on its passenger side in the ditch. d.

The Patrol reports Cochran wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the vehicle was totaled. The Cameron Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.