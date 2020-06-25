Flea market to be held in Marceline this weekend

June 25, 2020
Vendors will have antiques, crafts, food, and other items in Marceline this weekend.

The Miner Hill, LLC Flea Market/Swap Meet will be held at 1310 North Missouri Avenue, which is on Highway 5 east of the railroad tracks, Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th from 8:30 in the morning until dark and Sunday from 8:30 to 1 o’clock.

Owner Loren Niemeier says there will be free live country music the nights of Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th from 7 to 10 o’clock.

Admission for the flea market is $1 per car for a day. Sites are available for RVs and primitive camping. Vendor lot spaces are still available and start at $20 for the weekend.

Niemeier asks that attendees and vendors practice social distancing.

Contact Niemeier for more information at 660-375-1212.


