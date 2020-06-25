Flea market to be held in Marceline this weekend

Vendors will have antiques, crafts, food, and other items in Marceline this weekend.

The Miner Hill, LLC Flea Market/Swap Meet will be held at 1310 North Missouri Avenue, which is on Highway 5 east of the railroad tracks, Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th from 8:30 in the morning until dark and Sunday from 8:30 to 1 o’clock.

Owner Loren Niemeier says there will be free live country music the nights of Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th from 7 to 10 o’clock.

Admission for the flea market is $1 per car for a day. Sites are available for RVs and primitive camping. Vendor lot spaces are still available and start at $20 for the weekend.

Niemeier asks that attendees and vendors practice social distancing.

Contact Niemeier for more information at 660-375-1212.

