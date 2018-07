Another event has been announced for this Saturday during the Browning Homecoming celebration.

A flea market and garage sale are scheduled Saturday along the west side of Highway 5 which goes through Browning. A spokesman said some 20 vendors have committed to be there. Set up is free of charge, beginning at 8 o’clock Saturday morning and is designed for those who wish to buy, sell, or trade.

For more information, persons can call at Browning, Kathy Reardon, phone of 660 946 4207.

Like this: Like Loading...