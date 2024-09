A Polo man has been sentenced on felony child molestation charges in Caldwell County.

Timothy Sharp, 22, was sentenced on September 10th to three years with the Missouri Department of Corrections for one count of fourth-degree child molestation and two years for a second count. The sentences will run consecutively, meaning Sharp will serve the three-year sentence before beginning the two-year sentence.

Sharp pleaded guilty in July. The incidents reportedly occurred in 2022.

