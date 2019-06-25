Five-vehicle crash east of Green Castle sends 5 to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports five Kirksville residents sustained moderate injuries in a five-vehicle accident three miles east of Green Castle Tuesday morning.

Occupants of two of the vehicles were transported by ambulance to the Northwest Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. They were 38-year-old Serge Sinele, 29-year-old Jiga Lelo, 22-year-old Tlantini Lufuma, 22-year-old Josiane Mahuya, and 29-year-old Theodore Makenga. None of the drivers sustained injuries.

A car, driven by 33-year-old Rodrigue Tshibuabua of Kirksville, overtook a sports utility vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Jean Sambayi of Kirksville, and another car, driven by 40-year-old Jervais Balilonba of Kirkville. The car attempted to merge back into westbound Highway 6 and struck a pickup, driven by 49-year-old Richard Erlandson of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, in the rear. The pickup struck a SUV, driven by 26-year-old Patou Zama of Kirksville, in the rear.

The pickup and Zama’s SUV were reportedly stopped for roadwork. Sambayi’s SUV allegedly attempted to slow to allow Sinele’s car to merge back to the westbound lane before Balilonba’s car hit it in the rear.

All involved in the accident wore seat belts.