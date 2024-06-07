Five sustain minor injuries in Highway 36 crash near Chillicothe

Share To Your Social Network

A collision involving a 2020 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 Caterpillar Challenger occurred on June 6, 2024, at approximately 4:31 p.m. on Highway 36, five miles east of Chillicothe, Missouri, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the accident happened when the Caterpillar Challenger, driven by 50-year-old Mark Anderson of Dawn, Missouri, traveled westbound at a slow speed, partially on the shoulder and partially in the driving lane. The Nissan Rogue, driven by 25-year-old Emily Hank of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was also traveling westbound in the driving lane when it struck the towed unit of the Caterpillar Challenger.

The impact caused the Nissan Rogue to skid off the south side of Highway 36, partially blocking the passing lane while facing south. The Caterpillar Challenger came to a controlled stop. The Nissan Rogue was totaled and towed by Brotherton’s Tow of Chillicothe, while the Caterpillar Challenger sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

In the Nissan Rogue, Emily Hank and her passengers—Joanna Hank, 19; Michael Hank, 26; and two juveniles, aged 12 and 17—sustained minor injuries. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene. Emily Hank and Michael Hank wore seat belts, while the other occupants were not.

The accident was investigated by Trooper B.N. Raney, with assistance from Corporal V.R.E. McBride, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Chillicothe EMS.

Related