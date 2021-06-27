Five seeking title of Sullivan County Fair Queen

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five contestants will compete for the title of Sullivan County Fair Queen, and three are seeking the title of Sullivan County Junior Miss.

The five Sullivan County residents competing for fair queen are Gracey Gordon, Savannah Linhart, Madison McCollum, Jocelyn Perez, and Kasey Sallee.

The entries in the junior miss contest are Landy Oaks, Emma Middleton, and Andrea Pendergraft.

The pageant will be held Monday evening, July 5, at 7 o’clock in the Milan Community Center. The pageant is open to the general public to watch with an admission price of $2.00.

