Multiple activities are planned in Downtown Trenton on August 28, 2021, as part of the Five Points Festival.

The Throwdown for Downtown Cornhole Tournament will be held on Main Street that morning, with warm-ups at 10 o’clock and the first toss at 11 o’clock. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first through third-place teams in the double-elimination tournament sponsored by the Trenton Lions Club. The entry fee is $40 per team, and space is limited to 20 teams. Proceeds will go to Main Street Trenton. Pre-entry is preferred by calling 660-654-3253.

Other activities will begin on August 28th at 10 a.m., and most will go until 5 o’clock that evening. These include Kiwanis Club carnival games, games with North Central Missouri College athletes, face painting, and bounce houses. Bulldog mascots and Patch the Pirate will make appearances.

Art’s Alive will sponsor the Art on the Line t-shirt decorating contest on East 10th Street. Designs on the plain white extra large shirts should follow the Missouri Bicentennial theme. Shirts will be judged by Art’s Alive Board members, and cash prizes will be awarded to the first through third place in three age categories. The registration fee is $10. Shirts and registration forms can be picked up until August 28th at Dynamic Tax and Accounting, at the Trenton Middle School office, or Tricia Key at NCMC. Decorated shirts should be brought to the event on August 28th. Questions should be directed to Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371.

Performances on West 10th Street will begin with the Trenton High School Goldrush at 10:30. The schedule also includes the color guard at 11 o’clock, THS band at 11:30, Kim Suttenfield at noon, Colton Hammond at 12:30, Trisha Sharpe at 1 o’clock, and the NCMC Dance Wave at 1:30. The blues and rock band Deadwood from Kirksville will play at 3 o’clock.

There will also be food trucks on Tinsman Avenue and vendors on Main Street.

More information on the Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton on August 28th can be found on the Main Street Trenton Facebook page.

