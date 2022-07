Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton has announced the Second Annual Five Points Festival will be held next month.

The family-centered street fair will be set up in Downtown Trenton on August 27th from 9 am to 1 pm. The event will include a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendor booths, children’s games, and yoga.

Businesses planning special events during the festival are asked to contact Main Street Trenton.