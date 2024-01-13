Five Points Alive to host Valentine’s dinner

Share To Your Social Network

Five Points Alive will host a Valentine’s Dinner at The Space in Downtown Trenton. Doors will open on February 9th at 6 p.m., with entertainment scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a menu featuring either meat or chicken lasagna, accompanied by salad and garlic bread. For dessert, there will be a choice between a chocolate-layered dessert or crème brulee. Beverages including iced tea, coffee, and water will be available.

A suggested donation of $25 per person is recommended for those attending the Five Points Alive Valentine’s Dinner on February 9th. Reservations can be made by contacting Kathi at Howard’s Department Store at 660-359-2858. It is advised to make reservations by February 5th.

