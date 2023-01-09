Five Points Alive to host Valentines Day dinner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The date and menu have been announced for the Five Points Alive group that will sponsor a Valentine’s Day dinner.

The fundraising meal and entertainment are scheduled for Saturday, February 11th at “The Space” on Main Street in downtown Trenton. Doors open at 6 pm and feature music by Amy Guthrie. The dinner is served at 6:30.

The menu includes penne pasta with Italian meatballs and red sauce or penne pasta with chicken fettuccini sauce. There also will be tossed salad, garlic knots, and appetizers. There’s a choice of dessert between white chocolate raspberry cheesecake or cream puffs.

The suggested donation is $25 per person.

To make reservations contact Kathi Brewer at Howard’s in Trenton at 660-359-2858

Organizers are requesting reservations to be made by February 6, 2023.

