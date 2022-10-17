Five Points Alive to host fundraiser

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A fund-raising meal is scheduled for the Five Points Alive organization in Trenton.

Promoters describe it as a pre-Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, November 5th at The Space which is located on Main street in downtown Trenton.

Doors open at 6 pm with entertainment scheduled for the first 30 minutes. Dinner is served at 6:30. Items on the menu include Baked ham, cheesy hash brown, sweet potato souffle, slaw, green beans, and a choice of dessert, apple cake with caramel sauce and whipped cream or pumpkin roll.

There is a suggested donation of $25 per meal. Make reservations by October 31st with Kathi Brewer at (660 359 2858), she also works at Howard’s in Trenton.

Proceeds are used by Five Points Alive for community projects.