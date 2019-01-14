Five Points Alive committee to hold Valentine fundraiser

The Five Points Alive committee is planning a Valentine’s meal next month in Trenton.

Dinner will be held the evening of Friday, February 8th at The Space located on Main street in downtown Trenton. Doors open at 6 with the dinner served at 6:30. There’s a requested donation of 20 dollars per person. Persons can signup and pay with Kathi Brewer at Howard’s department store of Trenton.

The fundraiser supports the efforts of the five points alive committee in promoting the downtown Trenton area.

The February 8th dinner menu features lasagna, chicken piccata, vegetable medley, bread, and salad. There also will be a choice of dessert: cream puffs or chocolate fudge torte with white chocolate mousse filling. Each dessert comes with a chocolate-dipped strawberry. Drinks will be coffee, iced tea, or water.