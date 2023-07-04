Five injured in single-vehicle crash east of Route E in Saline County”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle crash occurred on 170th Trail, east of Route E, at approximately 9:15 PM on July 2, 2023. The accident resulted in injuries to several occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, after the vehicle lost control and collided with a tree.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lelia R. Horelka, a 20-year-old resident of Marshall, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am eastbound when the incident transpired. Horelka was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The impact of the collision caused extensive damage to the Pontiac Grand Am, rendering it inoperable. Thompson Towing was called in to remove the vehicle from the scene.

The crash resulted in injuries to multiple occupants. A 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, whose names were not disclosed, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by Saline County EMS. Christian Tatum, 18, and Danasia Hammer, 19, also suffered moderate and serious injuries, respectively. Both were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by Saline County EMS, Danasia Hammer was later transferred by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia. Lelia R. Horelka, the driver, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital as well.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the Pontiac Grand Am, crossed over Route E, became airborne, and subsequently collided with the ground. The vehicle slid on the gravel roadway, veered off the road, overturned, and ultimately struck a tree before coming to rest on its top.

The driver, Lelia R. Horelka, was later arrested by the patrol who accused her of driving while intoxicated, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

