Five health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

The Livingston County Health Center reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 86. Forty cases have been added since February 1st, making that total 3,254. There are 231 active cases.

The Grundy County Health Department reports an additional COVID-19-related death, raising the total to 64. Twenty-eight cases have been added since February 1st, making that total 2,505. The number of active cases dropped by 18 to 98. There have been 81 cases in the past seven days. There were 449 COVID-19 cases reported for Grundy County in January. That is the highest monthly total for the pandemic. The health department notes the Omicron variant spreads easily. Residents are advised to stay home if they are sick or are within their infectious period.

Eighty COVID-19 cases have been added for Putnam County since January 20th. The health department reports 1,048 total cases have been investigated, and 231 of those have been investigated since January 1st. That number surpasses Putnam County’s caseload from January to August 2021. There are 34 active cases. The health department reports genomic sequencing indicates the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is predominant in the community.

The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard indicates eight cases have been added since February 1st, raising the total to 1,934. As of February 2nd, there were 12 active cases. There had been 1,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 435 probable cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms six additional COVID-19 cases since February 2nd, bringing the total to 1,652. The number of active cases dropped by five to 27.

