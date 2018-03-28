Five face judge in Tuesday session of Grundy County court

A Spickard resident, Scott Lee Sims, has waived a circuit court preliminary hearing on a drug possession charge March 19th. Sims was bound over for arraignment April 12th in division one of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Among other cases processed Tuesday in the Associate Division of circuit court, Shannon Lynn Bingham of Trenton pleaded guilty to domestic assault in the 4th degree. The court followed a plea bargain agreement and suspended imposition of a sentence placing Bingham on probation for two years. Bingham also was ordered to make a $100 donation to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs.

Robert DeWayne Casebolt of Trenton pleaded guilty to amended charges: two counts of peace disturbance stemming from two different dates. On a plea agreement, Casebolt was fined $400 total; ordered to donate $200 total to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs.

A court hearing was held for Brian Dwayne McDonald of Humphreys. He admitted to violation of probation. The court removed the suspension placed on the probation and announced it will add conditions to continue with probation. Among them is 19-days shock incarceration for which he was given credit for time served.

When Levi Grant Bell of Trenton told the court he couldn’t pay $116 in court costs, Grundy County Associate Court Judge Steve Hudson converted the amount to serve 12-days in jail. The case involved an original charge of peace disturbance.

