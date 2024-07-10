Five defendants waive hearings in Grundy County Circuit Court

Share To Your Social Network

Five defendants waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each individual has been bound over to appear Thursday in Division One of the Circuit Court at the courthouse in Trenton.

Jennifer Ann Kelley of Trenton faces multiple charges, including two felonies: third-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Additionally, Kelley is charged with misdemeanors of second-degree harassment and second-degree property damage, all stemming from incidents on May 10th. Her bond of $75,000 cash was continued.

Carli Beth Hendricks of Trenton is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage, all from June 19th. Her bond remains set at $100,000.

Robert Glenn Blozvich, a resident of Spickard, is charged with multiple felonies from late June, including leaving the scene of a property damage accident at the NCMC Russ Derry practice facility, first-degree property damage to the lawn of the facility, and third-degree domestic assault. Additionally, Blozvich faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. His bond is set at $10,000.

Heather Berry of St. Joseph faces charges in Grundy County for stealing a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and stealing property valued at over $750. These charges stem from incidents in March 2022. Her bond continues at $10,000 cash.

Anthony Alexander of Indianola, Iowa, is charged in Grundy County with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Alexander faces misdemeanors of driving while his license was suspended or revoked and speeding, all related to an April 21st arrest. His bond of $50,000 cash was continued.

In other court actions, Timothy Persell, a Spickard resident, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance in a June 3rd incident in Trenton. Persell was fined $100 and ordered to pay $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and to pay court costs. The fines were deducted from the posted cash bond.

Stacy Craig of Trenton was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges and entered a plea of not guilty. The charges include possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from June 6th. Additionally, Craig faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution from May 31st. Her bond remains at $50,000 cash, with the cases continued until August 13th in the associate division of circuit court.

The assistant county prosecutor withdrew a motion to revoke probation for Nicholas Day of Trenton. Associate Court Judge Carrie Lamm Clark noted that Day was current on child support payments and decided to continue his probation. Day had been placed on two years probation last October on an original charge of non-support.

